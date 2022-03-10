NYC revival plan includes tourism, clean streets, pot sales

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After two years of the pandemic battering New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is hoping to steer his city toward an economic revival by luring tourists back, beautifying the streets and embracing New York’s looming legal pot industry. Adams is a Democrat who was elected last year on a pro-business, anti-crime message, and he unveiled an economic development plan Thursday that he said would usher in a “New New York.” The mayor’s plan calls for helping small businesses and cultivating specific industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical technology and other parts of the life sciences sector, manufacturing, video games and the legal pot industry.