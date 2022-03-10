Pence meets far-right Israelis on West Bank holy site tour

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke with two far-right Israelis with past links to a banned Jewish terror group during a visit to a hard-line settlement in the occupied West Bank. The visit to Hebron on Wednesday was part of a Mideast tour highlighting the Trump administration’s unprecedented support for Israel and for its settlements built on occupied land the Palestinians want for a future state. Pence has recently appeared to be laying the groundwork for a possible presidential run in 2024. Pence spoke with two prominent Israeli ultra-nationalists while visiting a holy site in Hebron. It was unclear if he had planned to meet with them.