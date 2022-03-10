Photos appear to show breakup of 40-mile Russian convoy

By EVGENIY MALOLETKA

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — New satellite photos appear to show that a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital has split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces raised into firing position. The images from Maxar Technologies indicate a potentially ominous movement of the Russian military. The photos emerged Thursday amid more international efforts to isolate and sanction Russia, particularly after a deadly airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol. Western and Ukrainian officials decried that assault as a war crime. The U.S. and other nations were poised Friday to announce the revocation of Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status, which would allow tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports.