Police officer acquitted of murdering Indigenous Australian

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — A police officer has been acquitted on all charges after shooting dead an Indigenous Australian in a case that was highlighted during protests following American George Floyd’s murder in custody. Constable Zachary Rolfe, 30, denied murdering Kumanjayi Walker after the 19-year-old stabbed the police officer with scissors on Nov. 9, 2019.Rolfe also pleaded not guilty in the Northern Territory Supreme Court to the two alternative charges of manslaughter and violent act causing death. A jury on Friday also acquitted him of those offences. Rolfe could have become the first Australian police officer to be convicted of killing a member of Australia’s Indigenous population, who are overrepresented in the country’s prisons.