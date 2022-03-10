Polish Nobel winner vying for International Booker Prize

LONDON (AP) — Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk and Israeli novelist David Grossman are both in the running a second time for the International Booker Prize for fiction in English translation. Tokarczuk’s “The Books of Jacob” and Grossman’s “More Than I Love My Life” are among 13 books on the long list for the award. The prize rewards fiction in English translation, with the 50,000-pound ($66,000) prize money split between author and translator. The list announced Thursday features works from 12 countries on four continents. Six finalists are set to be revealed on April 7 and the winner will be announced on May 26.