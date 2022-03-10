Prosecutor: Larry Ray coerced college women for sex, money

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor cast an ex-convict as a mobster-like figure who coerced his daughter’s college friends to join his “family” as he accumulated power, sex and money. A defense lawyer, though told the Manhattan federal court jury on Thursday that Lawrence Ray committed no federal crimes as he encircled himself with college-age storytellers who claimed to have poisoned him and arranged to have him physically attacked. Ray has been incarcerated since his early 2020 arrest. The statements marked the trial’s opening. The allegations against Ray attained public prominence with the 2020 publication of “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence,” a New York magazine feature.