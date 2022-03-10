Rival Libyan premier says he plans to be in Tripoli in days

By SAMY MAGDY and AHMED YOUNIS

Associated Press

TOBRUK, Libya (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers says he plans to be in the country’s capital and seat his government there in a matter of days — even though a parallel administration opposing his is currently located in Tripoli. Fathi Bashagha told The Associated Press that war-torn Libya could be unified without more fighting, despite fears of a return to civil strife. He says his government will focus on holding elections soon, the only way out of Libya’s decade-old conflict. Bashagha was appointed last month by the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, to replace embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, based in Tripoli.