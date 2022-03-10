Security Council to hear Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will meet Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine.” The Biden administration and Ukraine’s leader reject Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with U.S. support. The United States has warned about Russian “false flag” operations creating pretext for the invasion. Its latest comments suggested Russia might seek to create a pretense for further escalating the offensive that has been slowed, but not stopped, by Ukrainian defenders. Russia has been accused of using chemical weapons in assassination attempts against Putin enemies. Its ally Syria has used chemical weapons against its own people in its 11-year civil war.