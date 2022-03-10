Suspects arrested in death of man in concrete in Hawaii tub

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a man found encased in concrete in a bathtub in a gated Hawaii community has been arrested on a bus headed to Mexico. U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police found Juan Tejedor Baron hiding in a crawl space under a bench at the back of a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, California. A 34-year-old man was also arrested at an intersection in Inglewood, California. The men were wanted after they were questioned at a Honolulu home where police later chipped away at the concrete and found the decomposing body of a man.