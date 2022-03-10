Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ’26

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Now comes the test: Will baseball players be happy with their new collective bargaining agreement in 2026? They clearly were unhappy with the just-expired five-year contract, which saw payrolls drop to their lowest level since 2015. The agreement raises the competitive-balance tax threshold by $34 million over five years, up from a $21 million hike over the 2017-21 deal and an $11 million rise from 2011-16. Young star players were the biggest beneficiary of the deal.