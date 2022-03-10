Texas results hint GOP Hispanic gains may endure post-Trump

By WILL WEISSERT and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in heavily Hispanic parts of South Texas cast record numbers of ballots in the state’s Republican primary last week, leaving the GOP excited about a growing shift toward their party. Nearly 30,000 GOP primary votes came in five U.S.-Mexico border counties, more than 25% above the number of Republican votes in the same counties during the state’s 2020 primary. The numbers are small, but potentially significant, and the reverberations are being felt far beyond Texas. Democrats in South Florida worry that similar trends could impact that state’s August primary.