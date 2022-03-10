‘They were shooting civilians’: Ukraine refugees saw abuses

By RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI

Associated Press

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some carry valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes. More and more, those turning up at border crossings are survivors who have fled some of the cities hardest hit by Russian forces. One new arrival from the outskirts of Kyiv says of Russian forces that “they were shooting civilians. That’s absolutely true. I witnessed it. People were scared.” Such testimonies will increasingly reach the world in the coming days as more people flow along fragile humanitarian corridors. More evacuations are expected Thursday.