Bureau: Census missed fraction of US, more among minorities

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The 2020 census missed an unexpectedly small percentage of the total U.S. population given the unprecedented challenges it faced, but Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were overlooked at higher rates than a decade ago. The Census Bureau released two reports Thursday that measure how well the once-a-decade head count tallied every U.S. resident and whether certain populations were undercounted or overrepresented in the count. The census figures help determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year as well as how many congressional seats each state gets. Any undercounts in various populations can shortchange the amount of funding and political representation they get over the next decade.