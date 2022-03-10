Trudeau: Canada will take as many Ukraine refugees as it can

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will take as many refugees fleeing war in Ukraine “as we can.” During a visit to Poland Thursday, Trudeau said Canada, where many citizens are of Ukrainian ancestry “is there to help.” That would also ease the refugee pressure in Poland. Following talks with Poland’s prime minister and president in Warsaw, Trudeau said his government is for continuing tough sanctions on Russia for its war against Ukraine. He added that Canada will actively help in bringing Russian leaders responsible for the human tragedy before the International Criminal Court. In Warsaw, Trudeau also held talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.