AP National News
Trump-era Israeli settlement growth proceeds in his absence

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
JERUSALEM (AP) — The growth of Israel’s settler population in the occupied West Bank accelerated last year despite renewed American pressure to rein in construction. Statistics compiled by a pro-settler group and based on official figures show the settler population grew to 490,493 as of Jan. 30. That’s a nearly 3.2% rise over 13 months. Israel’s overall growth rate, by comparison, is around 1.7% per year. In 2020, the settler population in the West Bank grew by 2.6%. President Donald Trump provided unprecedented support for Israel’s claims to land captured in war, while the Biden administration has criticized settlement construction as an obstacle to peace.

