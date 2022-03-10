Twice-convicted killer, 83, charged in dismembered body case

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An 83-year-old ex-convict who spent decades behind bars for killing two women is now charged in the dismemberment of a Brooklyn woman. Prosecutors identified the ex-convict as Harvey Marcelin, who was freed from prison in 2019. Marcelin was arrested in New York City last week on a charge of concealing a human corpse after being recorded on surveillance video abandoning a bag containing the victim’s torso. Marcelin’s lawyer didn’t return a phone call. Marcelin served more than 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a girlfriend, got out, then spent another three decades behind bars for killing a second woman.