U.K eases visa route for Ukrainian refugees stuck in Calais

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainians arriving in France’s English Channel port city of Calais trying to join family in Britain can request visas at the local prefecture. The structure was quickly set up by British authorities following complaints over treatment of stranded refugees. A consular post will be set up at the Pas-de-Calais prefecture in nearby Arras. Previously, Ukrainians arriving in Calais after long journeys had been told to make their visa demands in Paris or Brussels. For French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the policy was “a bit inhumane.”