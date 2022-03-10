UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will meet Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine.” The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador follows the Biden administration’s rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with U.S. support. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the claim “preposterous” and warned that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine. Council diplomats confirmed Friday morning’s meeting ahead of an official announcement.