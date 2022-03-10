US misjudged Ukraine’s will to fight Russia, officials admit

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. intelligence officials admit that they underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. It’s a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to launch a war. Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said in testimony to lawmakers that he thought Ukraine’s military was not as ready as it should have been prior to the invasion. Berrier also says mistakes Putin made about his military readiness affected the U.S. analysis as well.