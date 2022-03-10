Yeshiva University basketball team ends unforgettable era

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO and JESSIE WARDARSKI

Associated Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The Yeshiva University men’s basketball team has ended an unforgettable era. Over four years, the Maccabees grabbed national and international headlines and inspired the Jewish people at a time of growing antisemitism and a relentless pandemic. The NBA congratulated the team in December when it built a 50-game winning streak. The Orthodox Jewish university also was ranked No. 1 in its division for the first time. The team won two Skyline Conference championships in three years and went on to the NCAA’s Division III championship, where they lost 63-59 to Johns Hopkins University. Says Yeshiva’s president: “These amazing students were a beacon of light and a source of great joy.”