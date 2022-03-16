400 bulletproof vests donated to Ukraine stolen in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — About 400 bulletproof vests destined for Ukraine were stolen from a New York City non-profit organization that’s been leading an effort to collect and ship tactical gear to people in the warzone. Police say Wednesday that the used vests were donated by local law enforcement and were taken from the offices of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America in Manhattan. NYPD Sergeant Edward Riley says police responded around 9:15 a.m. to a call of a burglary and “were informed that approximately 400 bullet proof vests that were removed from the location.”