Americans react to Zelenskyy plea with pain, empathy, hope

By JOSEPH FREDERICK, MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are reacting with empathy, frustration and hope to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s impassioned speech to Congress pleading for more aid for his war-torn nation. Across the U.S., thousands shared video of Zelenskyy’s speech on social media. Many were especially pained by a clip Zelenskyy shared of the civilian casualties of Russia’s invasion. More were struck by his remark that he sees “no sense in life if it cannot stop the death.” In New York, Arkansas, Michigan and elsewhere, Americans say they want the Biden administration to do more for Ukraine. Many others, however, worry about the risks of a global war.