Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body

By RAF CASERT and JEAN-FRANCOIS BADIAS

Associated Press

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The Council of Europe has expelled Russia from the continent’s foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over its invasion and war in Ukraine. The 47-nation organization’s ministerial committee said in statement Wednesday that “the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership.” The decision comes on the heels of weeks of condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The group’s parliamentary assembly already initiated the process of expulsion early in the week and unanimously backed that Russia would be kicked out.