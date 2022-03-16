Ex-Colorado veterinary regulator accused of animal cruelty

DENVER (AP) — A former member of the board that regulates Colorado’s veterinarians is facing animal cruelty allegations after authorities say pet birds were found living in bad conditions in her suburban Denver home. Officials say Ellen Kessler was issued a summons to appear in court in May to answer to 13 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after a visitor tipped off authorities earlier this month. A woman who answered the phone at Kessler’s home said she had no comment. Kessler is an animal rights activist who was appointed to the board by Gov. Jared Polis. She resigned earlier this year after making critical comments about ranchers and the livestock industry.