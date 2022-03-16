Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort to tame the worst inflation since the 1970s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling potentially up to seven rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that has followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.