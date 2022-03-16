Pope, Russian Orthodox head discuss Ukraine and ‘just peace’

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church have spoken by phone about Ukraine and the need for a “just peace.” That’s according to the Russian church, in the first known communication between the two leaders since Moscow’s invasion. The phone call was all the more remarkable because Francis and Kirill have only met once, in 2016. It was the first encounter between a pope and Russian patriarch in over 1,000 years. Wednesday’s call came hours after Francis evoked the specter of an atomic war during his weekly general audience. Francis’ long-term goal to improve relations with Kirill and avoid antagonizing the Russian Orthodox Church had explained his initially tepid responses to the Russian invasion.