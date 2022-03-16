Saudi king leaves hospital after pacemaker battery changed

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s octogenarian monarch underwent medical tests and had the battery of his pacemaker changed. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday that King Salman will rest for several days. The report said his medical tests were “successful.” State handout images and footage showed him leaving a hospital in the capital, Riyadh, hunched slightly and leaning over a cane. He was accompanied by an entourage that included his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom. He’s appointed Prince Mohammed as his successor, though has already empowered him to lead day-to-day affairs.