Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

NASA’s new space telescope is showing perfect vision, with a spiky image of a faraway star that was photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The test image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows a single star, but the real stars of the show were thousands of ancient galaxies in the background. NASA’s photo release Wednesday isn’t about what’s in the picture, but to show that the new $10 billion telescope is working perfectly, even better than officials expected. Scientists say 18 hexagonal mirrors had to fit just right in place. And all this is happening 1 million away from Earth.