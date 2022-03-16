US works to ‘seize and freeze’ wealth of Russian oligarchs

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Announcing tough sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine was step one. Now the U.S. and its allies are creating new teams to act on their vow to “seize and freeze” the giant boats, estates and other pricey assets of Russian elites. These new government groups face several challenges, including varying laws across countries and the risk of penalizing innocent people whose property may be tied up with an oligarch’s seized assets. And time presents a problem, as investigations can drag on for months and years.