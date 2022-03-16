Video: California man screams ‘I can’t breathe’ before death

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man died nearly two years ago as he screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample. California Highway Patrol officers took 38-year-old Edward Bronstein into custody on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop. Bronstein died less than two months before George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police as he, too, repeatedly told officers he couldn’t breathe. A nearly 18-minute video taken by a CHP sergeant at the Altadena station was released Tuesday after a judge in a federal lawsuit ordered its release. The CHP declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.