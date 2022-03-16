WHO Chief: World’s worst health crisis is in Ethiopia

GENEVA (AP) — As much of the world’s attention is focused on the bloodshed in Ukraine, the head of the World Health Organization saya there is ”nowhere on earth where the health of millions of people is more under threat” than Ethiopia’s Tigray region. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who hails from that region said during a press briefing Wednesday that the U.N. health agency had now documented 43 attacks on health care workers and facilities in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last month. But Tedros said the situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region was “catastrophic,” saying the region had been “sealed off from the outside world” for about 500 days.