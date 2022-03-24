Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia

By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly relocating hundreds of thousands of civilians to Russia from devastated Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian officials allege that Moscow wants to use them as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up. Ukraine’s ombudsperson said Thursday that 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken to Russia, where some have reported shortages of food and water. Russia says the people it is evacuating civilians of their own free will. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his country to keep up its military defense and not stop “even for a minute.” He said every day of fighting brings the country closer to victory and peace.