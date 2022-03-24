Nicaragua’s OAS ambassador: “free” after blasting government

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicaragua’s ambassador to the Organization of the American States says he had been feeling a “weight in his heart” for the last couple of weeks. He said he lifted it on Wednesday when he denounced his own government as a “dictatorship” in a break with the administration of President Daniel Ortega. The Nicaraguan official asked for a point of order during an online meeting of the OAS to discuss unrelated topics and started speaking on behalf of “more than 177 political prisoners and more than 350 people that have lost their lives in my country since 2018.”