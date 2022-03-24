NTSB: Oklahoma teens’ car made ‘rolling stop’ before crash

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators say a four-seat car carrying six Oklahoma teenagers reportedly didn’t fully stop before entering an intersection where it was hit by a large truck, killing all of the teens. NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said Thursday that witnesses reported that the car with the six Tishomingo High School students came to a “rolling stop” on Tuesday before passing a stop sign. The names of the six girls have not been released. They were on lunch break at the time of the collision. A memorial service is scheduled at the school on Friday night.