Oscars diary: A yak in the classroom, a family in Hollywood

By PAWO CHOYNING DORJI

For The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unlikely Oscar contender “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” recently became the first film from the small Asian nation of Bhutan to be nominated for best international film. Director Pawo Choyning Dorji and his family have had a set of life-changing experiences as they’ve visited Los Angeles before Sunday’s ceremony. At the Oscar nominees luncheon, his kids got to fulfill their one wish in coming to Hollywood, meeting “Andrew Garfield, their favorite “Spider-Man.” And purely by taking a wrong freeway exit, Dorji found a store that is a hub for a small community of immigrants from his home country that he never knew existed.