Prosecutor: Congressman put himself above law and duty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Republican congressman from Nebraska who’s charged with lying to the FBI over an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian-born billionaire put his self interest above his duty and the law. Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har told jurors in Los Angeles federal court Thursday that U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry hoped his privilege as a lawmaker would shield him from scrutiny and protect his squeaky clean reputation. Fortenberry’s lawyer says federal agents set him up and cherry picked statements to make him look guilty. They also said he wouldn’t have risked his reputation for a small sum when he had a big war chest.