Albright acted as model, mentor for generations of women

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s death from cancer this week sparked American women to reflect on the 84-year-old diplomat’s sweeping influence on their lives, 25 years after Bill Clinton made her the United States’ representative to the world. Admirers say Albright’s identities as a child refugee, wife, mother and world-famous diplomat gave women a new script and vision for their lives. Albright also was known for bringing countless women into politics or policy work, often without ever meeting them face-to-face. Albright once wrote, “When women are empowered to make decisions, society benefits.”