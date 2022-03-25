Biden in Poland to see US troops, Ukraine refugees

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

RZESZOW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden is following a day of diplomacy with a visit to Poland to discuss aid for refugees and to meet with U.S. troops stationed near the border with Ukraine. His first stop was mingling with the troops — and helping himself to a slice of their pizza. The White House says the president will be briefed on the humanitarian response to the millions of Ukrainians who are fleeing to Poland to escape the Russian assault on their homeland. Biden will holds talks Saturday with Poland’s president and address the Polish people before he returns to Washington.