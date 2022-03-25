Fire in Saudi city ahead of F1 race as Houthis claim attack

By HASSAN AMMAR, JEROME PUGMIRE and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Online videos show a raging fire at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of an F1 race there. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed it was an attack by its fighters. The videos on Friday came as practice racing continued with the large black smoke cloud seen in the distance. Saudi Arabia’s state oil company and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident. However, it comes days after a similar attack on a Jiddah oil depot. The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel said claimed the Jiddah fire was an attack.