Japan OKs bigger budget to host US forces, step up alliance

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament has approved a new agreement with the United States, endorsing Japanese government spending in excess of $8 billion for hosting U.S. troops. The two sides are strengthening their military alliance in the face of growing threat from China and North Korea in the region. Japan’s government now describes the host-nation support budget as necessary to strengthen the alliance, rather than for “kindness” as it used to be considered. Japan has been expanding its defense budget and capability for about a decade and is now revising its key national security strategy.