Justice Thomas’ wife long steeped in conservative politics

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Through a decades-long career in conservative politics, Virginia Thomas has repeatedly maintained that her political activity represented no conflict of interest with the work of her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. But revelations that Virginia Thomas, who goes by the nickname Ginni, repeatedly urged aides to former President Donald Trump to resist the results of the November 2020 presidential election are raising fresh questions. Her history as a staunch Trump supporter was no secret. Before the election, her Facebook page featured multiple postings attacking Joe Biden, the Democratic Party and mainstream media.