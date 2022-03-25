Man arrested in suspect’s death apparently slain teen’s dad

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man arrested in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old who confessed to killing a high school student last year is apparently the slain teen’s father. New Orleans police said in a news release Friday that 46-year-old Bokio B. Johnson has been arrested in the shooting that killed 21-year-old Hollis Carter and critically wounded a woman. Defense attorney John Fuller has said Carter was killed and his mother wounded on the way to a pretrial hearing in the deaths of 18-year-old Caleb Johnson and his 25-year-old stepsister. An obituary published in 2021 said Johnson’s father was Bokio Johnson. Police did not immediately answer an email asking whether the arrested man was the student’s father. Fuller has said Carter’s confession was false.