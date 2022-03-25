Mourners gather for a vigil for 6 girls killed in crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — Mourners gathered in a small Oklahoma town’s high school football stadium to pay tribute to six teenage girls killed in a crash with a large truck. The Friday evening vigil occurred beneath a clear sky and fading light in the Tishomingo High School stadium. The school choir sang songs as they remembered their classmates, ages 15 to 17, who were killed Tuesday when a rock hauler slammed into the small Chevrolet Spark in which they were riding. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Board officials say the car the six teens were riding in was designed to hold four people.