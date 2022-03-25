Oscars celebrate May, Jackson, Ullmann and Glover

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann are at long last Oscar winners. The four Hollywood legends were celebrated Friday night in Los Angeles and given honorary Oscars at the annual Governors Awards. Danny Glover was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his years of activism and charity. The untelevised event is often a stop for Oscar hopefuls, but this year it was held closer to the Oscars broadcast after voting had ended and the focus stayed on the honorees. Denzel Washington, Bill Murray, Alfre Woodard and John Lithgow all turned out to celebrate the honorees.