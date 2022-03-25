Philippine volcano near capital spews ash and gas

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A small volcano in a scenic lake near the Philippine capital has belched a white plume of steam and ash 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) into the sky in a brief explosion on Saturday. Authorities raised the alert level and urged thousands of residents to evacuate from high-risk villages near Taal Volcano in Batangas province south of Manila. Renato Solidum of the government’s volcanology institute said it remains to be seen if Taal would suddenly grow more restive or settle down. It last erupted in 2020, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents.