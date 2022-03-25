Second transgender judge named to California Superior Court

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the appointment of the second openly transgender California judge. Andi Mudryk was named Friday to serve on the Sacramento County Superior Court. Victoria Kolakowski became the first openly transgender California judge after being elected to Alameda County Superior Court in 2010. Mudryk has the distinction of being the first transgender person appointed to the California bench. Mudryk, 58, is a longtime disability rights advocate who has brittle bone disease. She is chief deputy director at the Department of Rehabilitation. LGBTQ organizations hailed the appointment at a time when some state Legislatures are passing anti-trans bills.