Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war

NEW YORK (AP) — The resignation of Anatoly Chubais, who was President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to international organizations for sustainable development, was not the first resignation of a state official over the war with Ukraine, but it was one of the most striking. A number of prominent Russians in recent weeks, from TV journalists to former officials, have left their posts and condemned the war. Some have reportedly left the country. Chubais held high profile posts in Russia for nearly three decades, beginning under Boris Yeltsin, the first post-Soviet leader. Another high profile departure was Zhanna Agalakova, a journalist and anchor for Channel One, the main state-run TV broadcaster. She said she “could not hide from the propaganda anymore.”