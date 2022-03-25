Spray-painting for Ukraine: Street artists show support

By EUGENE GARCIA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, street artists in Southern California are taking up their brushes and spray paint to oppose the war. Los Angeles artist Corie Mattie was motivated when bombs started dropping in Ukraine. She collaborated with tattoo artist Juliano Trindade to depict the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin being carried away by doves. Mattie says it’s like a form of resistance. In nearby Santa Monica, street artist 1GoodHombre decided to shed years of anonymity in solidarity with Ukraine war refugees. Todd Goodman says he knows the risks of arrest or fines for his sometimes-illegal street stencils, but those consequences are outweighed by the help he hopes to offer.