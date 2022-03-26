Japan PM, US envoy pray in Hiroshima amid Russia nuke fears

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has escorted the U.S. ambassador to his hometown Hiroshima to pay respects to atomic bombing victims and warned that the world is again facing threats of nuclear attacks stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kishida said that as Russia’s use of nuclear weapons remains a realistic concern, he felt strongly as leader of the world’s only country to have suffered atomic attacks that we should never allow threats or use of nuclear weapons. He said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights the harsh road toward achieving a world without nuclear weapons. A visit to Hiroshima by Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, a close friend President Joe Biden, is raising hopes for a similar presidential visit in April.