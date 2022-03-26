NATO deputy: Putin can’t win his ‘unprovoked, illogical’ war

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO’s deputy general secretary has said in an interview with The Associated Press that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s month-old “barbaric war” against Ukraine is a war he cannot win. Mircea Geoana said that NATO would be “forced to take appropriate measures” in the event of a chemical or nuclear attack, which follows a string of ominous comments from Moscow officials who refuse to rule out their use. By Geoana’s estimation, the Putin regime’s most significant mistake so far was underestimating “the bravery of the Ukrainian army” and the “unity of the political West.”